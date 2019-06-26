Charleston County to host public hearing on Palmetto Commerce Interchange Project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County will host a public hearing for the Palmetto Commerce Interchange Project on Thursday to allow people in the community to learn more on the project and give input.
The project is a Charleston County led effort intended to improve travel times, access options and mobility along the I-26 corridor according to the Palmetto Commerce Project website.
It will result in a new interchange on I-26 between US 78 (University Boulevard) and Ashley Phosphate Road. It will also provide a connection to Palmetto Commerce Parkway, Weber Boulevard and Ingleside Boulevard as seen on the website.
This new road, which will include approximately 0.5-miles of four-lane road, is expected to relieve major traffic congestion.
Plans for the project began in 2017. Final construction plans are expected to be made by the end of this year. Construction is expected to begin summer of 2022.
For more information on the project visit www.palmettocommerceinterchange.com.
