Charleston County recycling facility operating again after repairs to equipment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Repairs to machinery at a Charleston County recycling facility are complete five days after a breakdown forced it to send recyclables to the landfill.
Processing equipment at the Romney Street facility was repaired and the county is processing recyclable materials again, county spokesman Shawn Smetana said.
County officials said the machinery breakdown was caused by contamination of non-recyclable materials.
“Contamination is defined as material placed in carts that cannot be process in the County’s recycling system,” county spokesperson Kelsey Barlow said on Friday. “Textiles, like clothing, wrap around machines and stress the equipment. Food waste, plastic bags and other non-recyclables are continuing to negatively affect operations.”
Barlow said the likely bill for the repairs would reach approximately $6,300.
In a statement released Wednesday, Smetana urged residents to review a full list of acceptable items for recycling at the county’s website.
“To support ongoing operations and preserve the County’s processing equipment, it is critical that citizens only place recyclable items in their carts,” he said.
County officials said on Friday they expect more challenges with the current recycling plant until the new one is completed.
A new state of the art facility is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2020.
