City of Charleston officials proposing changes for horse carriage companies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Horse carriage tours have been pulled off the streets because of extreme heat or severe weather at least four days in the past month.
On Wednesday, the City of Charleston’s Tourism Committee will discuss multiple amendments they say will allow city officials to keep horses and tourists safe.
One amendment would give the city’s tourism director the executive power to pull horses off the street and shutdown operations under the threat of severe weather.
There was push back from that decision but officials say it’s their responsibility to keep, visitors, horses and drivers safe.
The second change would require carriage companies to report any accident or incident involving horses to the city immediately after calling emergency services.
This includes any time horses swipe a car or trip on the sidewalk. Currently, companies have 24 hours to report it.
The city says they want to make sure the horses are checked out by their veterinarian as soon as possible.
A third amendment says the exact weight must be reported for horses and carriages. Currently companies are only required to give estimates.
