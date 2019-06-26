Classroom Champions: Dancers at Oakbrook Middle School need balance boards

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There are so many opportunities for young people these days who attend public schools. Not only do they learn the three R’s, but they are also able to take advantage of all forms of art during the regular school day.
Some bouncing ballerinas at Oakbrook Middle School in North Charleston get to dance part of the school day away in dance class.
"My dancers have been working super hard on trying to improve their technical skills this whole year," dance teacher Emily Enloe said.
And what they really need to be on the top of their game are more balance boards.
"And we really are trying to continue to work on our balance so we can get our turns down, which these new balance boards will help us complete," Enloe said.
Enloe needs ten more balance boards. They run about 30 bucks a piece. Her total project with taxes and shipping is $383.
She's requesting the items now, to have them in place when the new school year starts in August.
If you want to help the dance students at Oakbrook Middle School, then click here.
Thanks to you, all 10 projects we've featured since April have been fully funded!
In all, you've donated $5,508, impacting almost 300 students.
Donors Choose collects your donations, purchases the items, and sends them to the teacher, ensuring that your money is used for the purpose intended.
