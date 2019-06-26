Deputies arrest Orangeburg man accused of striking Highway Patrol trooper in hit-and-run

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have charged an Orangeburg man with a hit-and-run that injured a Highway Patrol trooper at a checkpoint earlier this month.
Marion Lee Turner, III, 23, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged by the Orangeburg’s County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of attempted murder.
“These troopers were out there attempting to make our community safer when this individual intentionally and recklessly went through this checkpoint, nearly killing two officers,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “He left them out there not knowing if they were dead or alive and his actions of leaving displayed how little he cared.”
On June 10, troopers were conducting a traffic checkpoint near Till and Langley roads in Orangeburg County.
According to an investigative report, a dark-colored Honda initially approached the troopers before stopping, then reversing until he approached a curb.
A report states a trooper tried to block Turner in with his patrol vehicle and walked towards the front of the suspect’s car.
Authorities said as troopers attempted to get the driver to stop through verbal commands, he placed the vehicle in drive and sped forward, plowing through and striking one trooper.
The SCHP trooper hit, Michael Burgess, said Turner knew that he hit him and had eye contact as he rolled over the hood.
Burgess is currently in a wheelchair and said since that night, he’s been unable to work, drive, or do “anything else.”
Turner was picked out of a line up after information was developed as to who drove the vehicle that night.
The car was seized after it was located just over a week after the incident.
