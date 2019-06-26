Deputies: Man arrested after firing shots at Dorchester Co. apartment complex

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man will face charges after firing shots at an apartment complex in Dorchester County Tuesday night., according to an incident report.
Shane Zachary Driggers, 18, will have a hearing Wednesday afternoon to discern the nature of what those charges will be.
Deputies arrived at the Waverly Place Apartments at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night for a shots fired call.
One witness told deputies she was in her apartment when she heard what sounded like a gunshot, the report stated. When the woman looked out her window, she saw a man with a pistol in his hand firing a gun into the air.
Another witness told deputies he was in his bedroom and walking into his living room when a bullet came through a wall and embedded into the door frame of his bedroom, according to the report.
Nobody was injured by any gunfire, according to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Rick Carson.
