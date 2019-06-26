Dominion Energy pledges $2.5 million to International African American Museum

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy officials announced Wednesday morning that the company has pledged $2.5 million to the International African American Museum.
The investment will be reflected in an exhibit inside the museum called the “South Carolina: Power of Place gallery” which will feature a large-scale interactive map of South Carolina allowing visitors to touch the map to learn about people, events, sites and landscapes.
“The South Carolina: Power of Place gallery is a prime example of the way that we can make history more personal, relatable and accessible by using regional stories to represent national and international narratives,” IAAM CEO Michael Moore said. “South Carolina featured a Black population majority by the early 1700s, and the influence of African Americans and their ancestors remains ubiquitous and robust in the state. That is what makes South Carolina’s past so rich and representative of African American history.”
Moore is set to step down as museum CEO in August. Dr. Bernard Powers, who serves on the IAAM board of directors, will serve as interim CEO. Dr. Elijah Heyward III Chief Operation Officer will take over day-to-day responsibilities.
“Our partnership with the International African American Museum illustrates Dominion Energy’s continued commitment to invest in philanthropic programs that foster an appreciation of cultural diversity and contribute to the vitality of the communities we serve," Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell II said. "We look forward to sustaining our support of South Carolina through charitable giving and economic development as we provide safe, reliable energy with excellent customer service for years to come.”
