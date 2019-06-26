Education summit to focus on issues facing African American community

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County school board member is organizing a summit to get people involved in their child’s education.
CCSD board member and organizer Kevin D. Hollinshead said the goal of the summit is to focus on issues facing the African American community in the public education system.
Hollinshead said the meeting comes after hearing public comments in the community that the concerns African Americans face in education gone unheard.
“When it involves the African American community, it involves everybody,” Hollinshead said. “We’re hoping to get unity throughout this effort.”
The summit will have other state and local leaders there to address issues and provide answers.
South Carolina House Rep. David J. Mack III will also be at the event. Mack says it lays a foundation for communication between state leaders, education professionals and the public.
“Parents communicating with teachers, communicating with educators, communicating with elected officials, school board members, state legislature," Mack said. "We have to build relationships that work toward the bottom line and that is educating every single child in Charleston County and in the state of South Carolina.”
The summit will take place Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
