FAA identifies new ‘potential risk’ for Boeing 737 MAX

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Aviation Administration says it recently found a new potential risk in the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft that Boeing must mitigate.
A statement from the agency does not specify what the potential risk is.
An FAA spokesperson confirmed Thursday afternoon the risk is a new issue recently identified by the FAA.
The agency says it is following a “thorough process, not a prescribed timeline” in investigating potential issues with the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in order to return it to service.
“The FAA will lift the aircraft’s prohibition order when we deem it is safe to do so,” the agency said in a statement. “We continue to evaluate Boeing’s software modification to the MCAS and we are still developing necessary training requirements.”
The FAA is also responding to recommendations it received from the Technical Advisory Board, an independent review panel that is reviewing the FAA’s efforts to get the 737 MAX back in service.
