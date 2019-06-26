Folly Beach recreation area closed through September for renovations

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - A recreation area in the city of Folly Beach has been temporarily closed while crews renovate it.
According to the Folly Beach Parks and Recreation Department, the Pirates Cove recreation area which includes basketball courts, tennis courts and a playground will be closed through September.
The area located in the 500 block of East Erie closed this past Monday to begin formal reconstruction on the basketball and tennis courts.
Officials say a grand reopening will be planned when the site is ready to be used again.
