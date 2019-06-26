Hall of Fame: Boy honored for saving his mother’s life after shooting

COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hall of Fame surprised a 10-year-old boy credited with helping save his mother’s life after she was shot.
At just 10 years old, Larry Jenkins’ quick thinking in a crisis earned him praise from police.
Back in April, they say Jenkins’ mother was shot in the back by her estranged boyfriend outside her home in Round O.
“I held a towel on her back so she didn’t bleed out,” the boy said. “I told her I’d breathe for her.”
Cottageville Police Chief J.D. Cook looked at the officer’s body cam footage from the incident.
“When my officer first gets on the scene, you see his hand on her back. He’s holding pressure. Now, this is a 10-year-old kid who knows to do that,” Cook said.
Cook said he could hear Jenkins in the background talking to her, encouraging her, when he says a miracle happened.
“Looking at her, she didn’t look very well. She looks like the end was coming,” Cook said. “All of a sudden, you hear what he said. ‘Mama, I’ll breathe for you.’ And he was mentioning him and his sister. Her mother was also there as well, and you could hear him talking with her and all of a sudden, it’s like, she starts talking.”
His mother continues to recover from her injuries.
But because of what he did to save his mother’s life, Larry Jenkins is the newest member of the Live 5 Hall of Fame.
