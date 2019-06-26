Lillian Donahue

Professional Experience:
I have most recently reported on-air as a bilingual reporter for Cronkite News on Arizona PBS (KAET) and Cronkite Noticias on Univision Arizona. I was also a Washington D.C. bureau correspondent for Arizona PBS. This followed my internship with CNN’s investigative unit in New York City and a digital reporting position at Hawaii News Now (KHNL) in Honolulu through the Dow Jones News Fund program.
Awards:
Hearst Award, national First place in television news - 2018
BEA Festival of Media Arts, national First place in television features - 2019
News Philosophy:
As a reporter, I am a storyteller, a protector of democracy, a voice to underrepresented communities, and a lover of this of this crazy amazing, and sometimes surprising, life we all share. The news should represent the community and strive to inform, inspire, and educate the public while also being diligent in holding the powerful accountable.
Hometown:
St. Louis, Missouri
Education:
I attended Marshall University in Huntington West Virginia where I majored in broadcast journalism and minored in political science. Go Herd!!
Hobbies & Interests:
I am always outdoors! I am an avid skier and hiker. If I have any extended time, I am likely traveling and getting lost on long road trips. Also, I have played the viola for 15 years.
Favorite Music:
Alexa, play Country and Christian music!
Likes Best About the Lowcountry:
Most of my extended family live in the Charleston area so I have been visiting the Lowcountry since I was a child. I have always loved the nature here, the beautiful beaches and lush marshes.
Most interesting assignment:
In Arizona, I traveled to the native Havasupai Tribe at the bottom of the Grand Canyon to investigate a nearby uranium mine that threatened their water supply. I have broken national news along the border on humanitarian aid destruction and even interviewed the former president of Mexico, Vicente Fox, in both English and Spanish.
