Local group files petition to DHEC to improve recreational water quality standards

The state’s current standard for Class SB waters appears to be based on outdated guidelines from the EPA’s 1986 recreational water quality criteria and severely underestimates the extent of the water quality problem in Shem Creek and all other Class SB waters. Applying a new standard of 104 MPN/100 mL to Class SB waters would emphasize the severity of bacteria impairment in all coastal waters and highlight restoration priorities for regulators, dischargers, and the public.