9-month-old abused puppy gaining weight, taking first steps after rescue from Myrtle Beach motel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Grand Strand Humane Society called it one of the worst animal abuse cases they’ve ever seen in Myrtle Beach.
One week later, the nine-month-old German Shepherd rescued by Myrtle Beach police is slowly starting to show signs of improvement after being on the brink of death.
The dog’s original owner, Chistopher Sauber was arrested last Monday and charged ill treatment of animals, but is out on $10,000 bond.
Now the Grand Strand Humane Society is pushing for stricter laws when it comes to animal abuse in South Carolina.
“It’s infuriating to see a dog in that condition and know her owner is walking the streets again days later,” said Jess Wnuk, executive director of the Grand Strand Humane Society.
Wnuk described the puppy’s condition as the most horrific case of animal cruelty she’s seen in her seven years serving in Myrtle Beach.
But under the constant care of doctors and medical staff at the Murrells Inlet Veterinary Hospital, the puppy, now called Sophie, is making her miraculous recovery.
“Our doctors, technicians and assistants are working tirelessly to care for her and to show her nothing but love and affection,” said Jennifer Hoffman Long, manager at Murrells Inlet Veterinary Hospital.
In one week, Sophie has gained six pounds and has surprised everyone especially when she took her first steps completely on her own.
“Her progress has been completely unexpected, she has exceeded what we thought she could do in this time,” said Hoffman Long.
“It’s amazing the resilience of animals, it’s just something that astounding to see,” said Wnuk.
Sauber faces several years in prison if convicted, but Wnuk believes the punishment for animal cruelty in South Carolina isn’t strict enough.
“They should not just get a slap on the wrist and a small fine, they should be serving jail time for cases like this,” said Wnuk.
As Sophie grows stronger each day, she continues to inspire those she’s around and brings a smile to their face.
“We’re focused on giving her a positive atmosphere and giving her all the love and attention she needs,” said Jennifer.
When she arrived at the hospital with open wounds, covered in urine and feces, most had serious doubts if Sophie would survive, but she has fought every single day.
“We can’t thank the team at Murrells Inlet Veterinary Hospital enough, they’re doing such a great job with her care around the clock and they truly did save her life there’s no question about it,” said Wnuk.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for Sophie‘s medical expenses. So far more than $4,600 have been raised.
