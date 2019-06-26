Nancy Mace announces run for First Congressional District seat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nancy Mace announced that she’s running for Congress. The state representative made the announcement through a video she posted on social media and her official campaign website.
She'll be running up against Rep. Joe Cunningham in the First Congressional District race in 2020.
Mace said if she’s elected to Congress she wants to focus more on rebuilding America rather than the world, invest in South Carolina roads and protect constitutional rights.
Mace also said she supports building the wall “because supporting America first means securing America first.”
“We can’t allow radical politicians in Washington to turn America into a socialist country,” Mace said in the video.
Tyler Jones, spokesman for the Joe Cunningham campaign released the following statement:
“Nancy Mace is a professional political operative who has spent her career running for office, and it’s no surprise she kicked off her campaign by engaging in the same type of partisan mudslinging she’s been getting paid to do for over a decade,” said Jones. “Ranked as America’s most independent member of Congress, Joe will continue to work across the aisle to ban offshore drilling and help our veterans, and that’s why Lowcountry voters will re-elect him in 2020.”
