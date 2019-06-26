Nearly 70 new U.S. citizens take oath at Middleton Place

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Over 100 people gathered at Middleton Place on Wednesday morning for an annual naturalization ceremony. The event was purposely held on what would have been Arthur Middleton’s 277th birthday.
“Welcome to the melting pot,” President and CEO of the Middleton Place Foundation, Tracey Todd, said to the group. Sixty-eight candidates from 33 countries took the oath of citizenship under the oak trees of Middleton Place.
Judge Richard Gergel said performing these ceremonies is the most enjoyable part of his job. The new citizens said they have a lot to look forward to, including Stanislawa Barbara Vitas who is originally from Poland.
“I’m going to vote and I sorta, kinda want to do jury [duty],” she said.
Across the United States, about 7,000 new citizens will take part in nearly 170 naturalization ceremonies before July 4.
