New home development coming to Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More developments are in the works for Johns Island.
On Thursday, a city committee will start the approval process for a 264 multi-family home development along Maybank Highway.
Charleston City Council previously approved the project, now the developer will have to meet all the state and city requirements through the city’s Technical Review Committee.
That committee makes sure it meets all the proper city and state requirements and regulations.
With new developments on the island brings skepticism from people who already call it home.
“The island is not the island I grew up on,” Donald Kevin Hyatt said. "The impact it’s made commuting out here is a big concern and a safety concern.”
Hyatt, and others living on the island, said traffic congestion is a big problem.
“Traffic is a main issue, but it’s not the main issue,” Hyatt said. “There’s no infrastructure out here to support it.”
Charleston city spokesperson Jack O’Toole said the developer donated a portion of the land to build the new pitchfork traffic alleviation plan.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.