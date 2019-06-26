Once planned for Mt. Pleasant, Medal of Honor Museum narrows search for new home

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A large-scale national museum which once planned to call Mount Pleasant home has officially named two new cities where it may eventually be built.
Denver, Colo. and Arlington, Tex. were named as finalists Wednesday. A new home will be officially selected by the museum’s board in September.
It was that same board which at times clashed with Mount Pleasant city council over the museum’s height and design.
The lease for the museum was eventually canceled in December of 2018.
The Patriots Point Development Authority board also asked the museum foundation to return all $5 million they got for the project back to the state of South Carolina.
“Arlington and Denver are two exceptional cities, and we have been overwhelmed by the response we have received from their state and local officials about this important undertaking," Medal of Honor Museum CEO Joe Daniels said in a statement. "Public and private leaders from both cities have expressed a strong desire to help the museum in its mission to further unite us all around what it means to be patriotic, to inspire us to find the hero within ourselves and to preserve the stories of our nation’s Medal of Honor recipients for future generations. We are deeply grateful.”
