Police searching for missing Goose Creek boy

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Goose Creek teen who was last seen on Friday.
Lavaeruis Major was last seen in the Birch Hollow community of Goose Creek. Major’s mother told police that he left the house around noon while she was out and has not returned.
Major is described as a black male, six feet tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with a grey shirt.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200.
