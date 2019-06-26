RiverDogs Pitching Stifles Rome in Road Trip Finale

The 6’8” righty’s efforts backed another solid effort from Cortijo (3-0), who worked around traffic all afternoon to finish his second straight start going six innings and just a run allowed, recording an identical line to his last start Thursday in Hickory, including three strikeouts, two walks and four hits allowed. After allowing a run to score on a double and an RBI ground out in the first, he went on to strand four base runners the rest of the way, all of them in scoring position.