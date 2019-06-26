Spotty rain possible through this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for another sunny and hot day with only a small chance of rain this afternoon. While rain is creeping back into the forecast, don’t expect much in the way of shower or thunderstorm activity over the next couple of days. The best chance of a few showers and storms will come on Saturday.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 93.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Stray PM Storm. High 92.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Stray PM Storm. High 90.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Stray PM Storm. High 90.
