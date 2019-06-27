Battery Fall Short in Ottawa, 3-2

It looked as if the Battery would hold on for a well-earned point when Mour Samb scored his 7th goal of the season in the 86th minute to regain the lead for Ottawa. Ottawa found themselves with a late corner, and Haworth sent his cross into a crowded penalty area. Charleston failed to clear the danger and Samb battled with Tah Brian Anunga in the box, winning the loose ball and slipping his shot past Joe Kuzminsky. Lewis would have a late chance to level things with a shot from the top left corner of the box but the shot was well wide of the right post.