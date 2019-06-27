Battery Fall Short in Ottawa, 3-2

The Battery came up short against Ottawa Fury FC in a 3-2 loss at TD Place Stadium Wednesday night.
Vincenzo Candela scored his first goal of the season in the 20th minute to put the Battery up 1-0. Nico Rittmeyer picked up the assist after drawing in two Ottawa defenders near the left side of the penalty area. Rittmeyer was able to create a bit of space, sending a lofted cross into the middle of the box. Candela was first to the aerial pass and headed home past goalkeeper Callum Irving.
Ottawa captain Carl Haworth bagged a brace in the win scoring his third and fourth goals of the season. Haworth’s first goal came in the 29th minute following a free kick on the edge of the left side of the penalty area. Defenders Dakota Barnathan and Thomas Meilleur-Giguere made runs to the near post, inches in front of Joe Kuzminsky, putting the Battery goalkeeper in an awkward position. The ball took a slight deflection off the head of Angelo Kelly before finding the back of the net.
Haworth gave Ottawa the lead in the 74th minute scoring on a half volley from seven yards out. With Ottawa pressuring for their second goal, Kevin Oliveira found Christiano Francois at the top of the box with a yard of space for a shot. Francois errant shot attempt bounced into the path of Haworth, who was making a run to the far post and beat a recovering Kuzminsky on a well-struck shot.
Zeiko Lewis would bring the Battery level in the 84th minute after coming on as a substitute for Candela in the 78th minute. Returning to the team from international duty with Bermuda in the Gold Cup, Lewis didn’t waste any time getting back on the scoresheet for the Battery. After finding himself leading an attack down the right side, Lewis played a quick one-two with Angelo Kelly and Kelly set Lewis up for a tight finish at the near post for his fifth goal of the season.
It looked as if the Battery would hold on for a well-earned point when Mour Samb scored his 7th goal of the season in the 86th minute to regain the lead for Ottawa. Ottawa found themselves with a late corner, and Haworth sent his cross into a crowded penalty area. Charleston failed to clear the danger and Samb battled with Tah Brian Anunga in the box, winning the loose ball and slipping his shot past Joe Kuzminsky. Lewis would have a late chance to level things with a shot from the top left corner of the box but the shot was well wide of the right post.
Next up for the Battery is New York Red Bulls II on Saturday, June 29th at MUSC Health Stadium. The Eastern Conference rivals square off for the first time in 2019 after the teams combined to score 15 goals in two regular-season matches in 2018.