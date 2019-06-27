Collision between train, tractor trailer halts traffic in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash involving a tractor trailer and a train shut down a portion of Ashley Phosphate Road Thursday afternoon.
The North Charleston Fire Department says all lanes of Ashley Phosphate at the railroad tracks is blocked by the crash.
North Charleston Police spokesman says traffic is being rerouted and to expect delays. Avoid the area if you can, he said.
Authorities have not released details on whether injuries were involved.
It’s not clear how long the roadway will be closed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
