Deputies arrest 10 in Dorchester Co. warrant sweep

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies say they arrested 10 people on Wednesday in a county-wide warrant sweep.
Each person had either an outstanding bench or criminal warrant. According to the sheriff’s office, those who were arrested on family court bench warrants owed a combined $234,000 in back child support.
“Operations like this will become more plentiful in the coming weeks and months,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “If you or a loved one has an outstanding warrant, they should make arrangements to take care of them as soon as possible. This will avoid the embarrassment of us visiting your neighborhood or place of employment.”
Below are the names of those arrested and the warrants the sheriff’s office had out for them before they were taken into custody.
- Adrian Stewart - Simple possession of marijuana and DUS
- James Smalls, Jr. - Family Court bench warrant
- Manuel Garcia - Domestic Violence 2nd Degree
- Shannon Steinbronn - General Sessions bench warrant for possession of a controlled substance
- Kiyvon Reese - Bench Warrant for simple possession
- Richard Brooks - Family Court bench warrant
- Leviticus Gadist - Family Court bench warrant
- Kevin Driggers - Family Court bench warrant
- Royce Lathrop - Bench Warrant DUS 3rd offense
- Thomas Lamb - Family Court bench warrant
