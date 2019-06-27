Deputies arrest 4, searching for 5th suspect in ‘pillowcase bandits’ case

“The burglars would steal televisions, guns, jewelry, tools, lawn equipment and more,” the post states. “More than $37,000 worth of items were recovered in these burglaries.” Berkeley County reported 10 homes burglarized in the same manner, across the Lebanon, Sandridge, New Hope and Cross communities. Detectives worked with neighboring agencies to locate a storage warehouse in North Charleston containing thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen property, the post states. The suspects were taking the items, pawning and selling them to various flea markets around the state, according to investigators. The post states the majority of the equipment has been returned to the rightful owners.