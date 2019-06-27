Deputies arrest 4, searching for 5th suspect in ‘pillowcase bandits’ case

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies say they have arrested four men and are searching for a fifth in connection with dozens of burglaries across five counties.
John Paul Thompson, John Walling, Brandon Roberts and Daniel Quarles have all been arrested in a case deputies dubbed “pillowcase bandits.”
The four face multiple counts of burglary and grand larceny, according to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.
Deputies are searching for 35-year-old Eric Youngblood in the case as well.
The burglaries investigated were reported in Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester, Williamsburg and Orangeburg Counties, deputies say.
"The Pillowcase Bandits targeted the wrong communities,” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “They roamed our counties, stealing our citizens’ hard-earned property. This was a burglary syndication that was stopped through great detective work and collaborative efforts across law enforcement agencies. I hope the affected communities feel relieved knowing the suspects have been arrested."
Berkeley County detectives began investigating the case in early March, after a pattern of burglaries started in communities around the County.
Investigators say that in each case, the suspects would enter the rear of a home, steal a pillowcase from inside the home and use it to conceal valuable, stolen items.
“The burglars would steal televisions, guns, jewelry, tools, lawn equipment and more,” the post states. “More than $37,000 worth of items were recovered in these burglaries.” Berkeley County reported 10 homes burglarized in the same manner, across the Lebanon, Sandridge, New Hope and Cross communities. Detectives worked with neighboring agencies to locate a storage warehouse in North Charleston containing thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen property, the post states. The suspects were taking the items, pawning and selling them to various flea markets around the state, according to investigators. The post states the majority of the equipment has been returned to the rightful owners.
Anyone who thinks they may have been victimized in these recent burglaries and are missing stolen property is asked to call Lt. Geno Alteri at 843-719-4836.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.