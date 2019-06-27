Deputies: Owner of stolen bulldozer offering $5k for its return

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies say the owner of a stolen bulldozer is offering $5,000 for its return.
A John Deere 450 bulldozer was taken from Henry Brown Blvd and Kenilworth Road in Goose Creek, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.
The reward is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the responsible party.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-5022.
