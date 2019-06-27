Firefighters contain Johns Island structure fire to tool shed

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the St. Johns Fire District responded Thursday morning to a fire reported at a single-wide mobile home.
The fire was reported at 10:09 a.m. in the 3300 block of Camp Care Road.
No injuries were reported and officials with the fire district said they were able to contain the fire to a tool shed.
Firefighters said Betsy Kerrison Parkway at Camp Care Road was closed because of the fire, but the roadway had reopened as of 11:08 a.m.
