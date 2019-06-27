Firefighters contain Johns Island structure fire to tool shed

Firefighters contain Johns Island structure fire to tool shed
No injuries were reported and officials with the fire district said they were able to contain the fire to a tool shed. (Source: Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips | June 27, 2019 at 10:45 AM EDT - Updated June 27 at 11:46 AM

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the St. Johns Fire District responded Thursday morning to a fire reported at a single-wide mobile home.

The fire was reported at 10:09 a.m. in the 3300 block of Camp Care Road.

No injuries were reported and officials with the fire district said they were able to contain the fire to a tool shed.

Firefighters said Betsy Kerrison Parkway at Camp Care Road was closed because of the fire, but the roadway had reopened as of 11:08 a.m.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.