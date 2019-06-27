Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/26)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-4 with a K in an 8-7 win over Toronto. The Holly Hill native is batting .231 with 11 HR’s and 31 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - Placed on 10-Day Injured List. The Stratford alum is batting .225 with 12 HR’s and 34 RBI
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Did not play in a 2-0 loss to Oakland. The Stratford alum is batting .210 with 3 HR’s and 10 RBI.
AAA
International League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) - 7-Day Injured List. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .228 with 2 HR’s and 16 RBI. He’s batting .167 in the majors.
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians) - Pitched 6.2 innings giving up 3 hits, 1 run with 2 walks and 7 K’s in a 2-1 win over Indianapolis. The Beaufort alum is 8-2 with a 3.61 ERA and 81 K’s in 84.2 innings
High-A
Florida State League
James Reeves, P, Tampa Tarpons (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 4-2 loss to Daytona. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 10 K’s in 6 innings. He’s 3-0 and with a 2.13 ERA and 22 K’s in 23.2 innings in Double-A.
Class A
Seth Lancaster, INF, Lakewood Blueclaws (Philadelphia Phillies) - Did not play in a 3-1 loss to Delmarva. The Hanahan alum is hitting .364 with 4 RBI. He hit .833 with 1 RBI in A-Short season
Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Was promoted to Class-A Greensboro, did not pitch in a 9-2 win over West Virginia. The Goose Creek alum is 0-0 with a 36.00 ERA and 2 K’s in 1 inning of work in Single-A. Went 0-0 with 1 save and a 2.25 ERA with 5 K’s in 4 innings in Short Season-A.
Rookie Advanced
Pioneer League
TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - 0-1 with 3 walks and a run scored in a 7-3 win over Missoula. The Summerville alum is batting .222 with 3 RBI
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Pitched 5 innings giving up 7 hits, 1 run with 1 walk and 4 K’s taking the loss in a 3-1 loss to Kingsport. The Hanahan alum is 0-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 9 K’s in 6.2 innings in the Appalachian League. He’s 0-0 with 1 save with a 2.25 ERA and 6 K’s in 4 innings in the Pioneer League.
Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Did not pitch in a n 11-6 win over Elizabethton. The Woodland alum is 0-0 with 1 save, a 9.00 ERA and 1 K in 1 inning of work.
