Man kills 3, including ex-girlfriend, in overnight shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people are dead and one man is in custody after an overnight shooting.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a triple homicide in the 2000 block of Palmer Lane off of South Harrell’s Ferry Road.
The shooter has been identified as Michael Lee Wade, 48. Officials say the victims were Wade’s ex-girlfriend, Crista Mae Sudduth, 35, her grandmother, Ruby White, 72, and Ivy Frank, 32, Sudduth’s current boyfriend.
EBR Sheriff Sid Gautreaux says the 911 call came in just before midnight on Wednesday, June 26 from Sudduth’s 14-year-old son, who was home during the time of the shooting along with his 12-year-old brother. 9News was told the 14-year-old recognized the alleged shooter as his mother’s ex-boyfriend and gave police Wade’s name.
“Very, very tragic situation but it could have been a lot worse,” Gautreaux said. “If that young man wouldn’t have thought as quick as he did and got his brother out there and hid behind the house it’s very likely they could have been victims as well.”
The 14-year-old was able to run out of the house and hide behind a shed with his younger brother while providing a description of Wade’s vehicle. Wade reportedly left the scene, however, deputies located the vehicle and a chase ensued through the Shenandoah subdivision. Wade was taken into custody soon after without further incident.
Follow Liz Koh on Twitter for the latest from the scene.
“It’s just tragic you know. You never become oblivious to human life being taken and see the violence that human beings can put on each other but this is really a tragic situation and like I say it could have been even worse because I firmly believe if those two children would have remained in that house they could very well have been victims as well," Gautreaux said.
Wade was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on three counts of first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. No bond has been set yet.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.