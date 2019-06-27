More sunny, hot weather ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will continue to keep our weather sunny, hot and mainly dry over the next couple of days. The rain chance will go up slightly on Saturday with a few storms but still many of us will stay rain free. It appears that the weather will heat up next week as we head toward the 4th of July with highs in the mid 90s starting on Monday.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Stray PM Storm. High 92.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Stray PM Storm. High 90.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Stray PM Storm. High 91.
