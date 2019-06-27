Mount Pleasant issues stop work order for tree trimmings by Dominion Energy

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Mount Pleasant is temporarily putting a stop to tree trimmings by Dominion Energy.
This comes after residents complained about their trees being left ugly and disfigured this year.
Dominion Energy says they cut the trees every five years, so they are not in the way of any power lines.
People who live in areas in Mount Pleasant, like the Old Village, say workers are cutting more than they need to from the trees.
Some folks are worried about how the trees will this affect the growth of the trees.
“I know it has to be done because of where the power lines are but they need to monitor it closely,” said Pam Brooks, a Mount Pleasant resident. “Look at individual trees, especially not just my tree but the live oaks everywhere because these are treasures.”
The town is now stepping up to do something about it.
The town’s administrator, Eric DeMoura, says they have issued a stop work order until the town has had a chance to make sure the pruning is done with precision and special care.
Residents hope more will be done in the future to prevent the tree pruning they see now.
Some folks hope the ultimate answer will be to put the power lines underground which is a costly project.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.