OSHA cites company after investigation into truck explosion at Wando terminal

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Occupational Health and Safety Administration has cited a company following an early-morning explosion of a truck at the Wando-Welch Terminal back in April.
In a letter last week, OSHA notified the Coastal Great Southern Company that it was being cited for the explosion after an investigation.
The administration, which is under the Department of Labor and includes overseeing and ensuring safe and healthy working conditions, categorized the type of violation as “serious.”
The citation was broken down into three items, each detailing different problems which led to the truck eventually exploding.
The first part states a forklift operator which unloads supplies from trucks had not been properly trained on the operation of the forklift itself. Part two states that the truck which exploded was full of combustible items such as rags, plastic bags, trash, water bottles, cardboard boxes, truck parts and food which placed the driver and others at a greater risk.
Part three states that the truck was carrying oxygen and acetylene compressed gas cylinders which had valves which were determined to have been left in the open position during the time of the explosion. The cylinders were determined to have contributed to the explosion and had not been used in four days, the citation noted.
The total cost of the citational is $26,520 which the Coastal Great Southern Company must pay to OSHA for the safety violations. According to the letter, the company has the right to file a contest against the citation by July 6, but OSHA also has the right to place interest on the fine if the company doesn’t pay out in a timely manner.
