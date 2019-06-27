Robocalls are ‘potentially dangerous’ threat to hospitals, incuding MUSC

“My ultimate goal for today’s testimony is to give a voice to the hundreds of organizations that are experiencing the impact of unsolicited, fraudulent, and malicious telephone calls. When received, these calls are disruptive and potentially dangerous. Moreover, parties initiating these calls are deceptively identifying our organizations as the source, which is damaging to our reputation and, more importantly, the welfare of our communities,” Summitt testified. “As this Committee considers new legislative and regulatory strategies to address these issues, I would ask that three things be considered: First, place provisions for accurate caller identification into your requirements; Second, place some of this burden and responsibility back onto the telecom carriers and third; provide requirements for telecoms to work with businesses in shutting down or investigating malicious activity, especially when it involves a critical infrastructure.”