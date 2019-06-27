SLED investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a confrontation with deputies who responded to a domestic disturbance that agents say ended in a fatal officer-involved shooting.
The incident happened Thursday morning in Orangeburg County, according to SLED spokesman Thom Berry.
No other details have been released in the incident. Berry said there is no dashcam video of the incident.
SLED agents conduct law enforcement officer-involved shooting investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident.
These independent investigations follow SLED’s guidance in conducting interviews along with the gathering and analysis of forensic evidence. Interviews are being conducted with the responding officers and others.
Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.
This is an ongoing investigation. No other information about the case will be disclosed by SLED at this time. SLED will defer to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office for any information about their deputies.
The incident in Orangeburg County was the 28th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2019 and the first this year involving the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.
In 2018, there were 43 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina; none involved the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.
