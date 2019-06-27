St. George issues third boil water advisory in 7-day span

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - The St. George Water Department has issued its third boil water advisory in the past seven days.
Customers on both sides of Hwy 78 from Behling Street to Metts Street and from Roosevelt to Washington Heights. Customers on Sisters Lane are also impacted.
Water needs to be boiled to a vigorous rolling boil for at least one minute prior to using it for drinking or cooking.
When the results of the test are known, the repeal of the boil water notice will be issued.
DHEC office has been notified, if you have any questions about this advisory; please call the Water Department at 843-563-7112 or 843-560-2972.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.