Big 5th Inning Dooms Dogs in Series Opener

The Dogs finally cracked the scoreboard in the home half of the eighth, when Matt Pita plated Kyle Gray and Welfrin Mateo on a booming triple to left center field off of Raymells Rosa, but Pita was thrown out at home plate trying for a little league home run when the throw to third briefly got away toward the Asheville dugout. The Tourists’ lead was just too much to overcome in the end, though, as Charleston came up on the losing end for the fifth time in eight games to open the second half. The RiverDogs’ offense has gone ice cold to start the second half, dropping to a .202 team batting average that ranks second-worst in the South Atlantic League since June 18. Charleston also owns the second-worst marks in on-base percentage (.272), slugging percentage (.274) and OPS (.546) in the league in that span.