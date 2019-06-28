City of Charleston fills diversity manager position

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is hiring its first ever manager for Diversity, Racial Reconciliation and Tolerance.
An attorney named Amber Johnson will fill the spot. City officials say she currently works in the Lowcountry and starts the job on July 22.
According to a news release, Johnson received a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Hampton University and a Juris Doctorate from Florida A&M University. She is a licensed attorney with both the South Carolina and Florida Bar Associations and has been practicing law for 7 years.
A total of 57 people applied for this position and Johnson was selected. The city said the position will pay $68,212.
The job was created as part of the Slavery Apology Resolution passed by City Council a year ago.
That Resolution made Charleston the first city in the state and even country to apologize for its role in slavery.
The position is in the City’s legal department and was posted this past April for about a month.
Mayor John Tecklenburg said, “Since taking the first steps to create this new position, our goal has been to provide an opportunity for the Charleston community to learn more about the diversity challenges that persist and to begin taking concrete steps to resolve them. I look forward to getting to work on that front and am confident that Amber will serve our citizens well in this position.”
The details of the position are described in this job posting provided by the city:
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.