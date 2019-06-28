Deputies searching for missing man who may be in need of medication

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are asking everyone to be on the lookout for a 59-year-old man reported missing and endangered by his family.
Scott Foraker was last seen leaving his Hilton Head home Tuesday morning on foot, his family said.
Deputies say Foraker suffers from a medical condition and may need medication. He is known to walk around the south end of Hilton Head Island.
Scott is 5-foot-7 with a medium build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, but no other clothing description was available.
Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should call 911.
