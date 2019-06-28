DHEC warns residents of rabid raccoon found in Charleston County neighborhood

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says a raccoon found in a West Ashley neighborhood Wednesday tested positive for rabies.
The animal is dead, according to a flyer released by the agency Thursday.
DHEC warned residents to use caution when dealing with wild or stray animals because of the possibility of the spread of rabies.
If you have reason to believe that you, your family members, or your pets have come into contact with this raccoon or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Charleston office at 843-953-0150 during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If your pet appears to have been bitten or scratched by another animal or is found with wounds of unknown origin, please consider that your pet could have been exposed to rabies and contact the Charleston office.
This is especially important as rabies has been confirmed in your area, health officials say.
Use caution when handling injured pets and avoid contact with wounds and saliva. Take any injured pet to a veterinarian so the wounds can be treated and rabies vaccination can be discussed.
Please remember that rabies vaccinations for pets are required by the South Carolina Rabies Control Act. If your pet does not have a current rabies vaccination, please contact a veterinarian as soon as possible for an appointment.
