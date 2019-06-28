Documents: Lawyers for church have ignored deadlines in child sexual abuse lawsuit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - According to new court documents filed this week, lawyers for NewSpring Church have not responded to discovery of evidence requests for a lawsuit involving the alleged sexual assault of a 3-year-old boy inside the bathroom of its North Charleston location.
Attorneys for the boy’s mother filed a motion to compel evidence, explaining the situation to a judge, who agreed to give NewSpring Church attorneys a deadline of 30 days to turn over the requested evidence.
According to the motion, lawyers for the boy’s mother say NewSpring attorneys have ignored multiple emails until one was returned in March after the lawsuit was filed in January. At that time, both sides agreed to a deadline extension until April. But since then, the attorneys for the boy’s mother say their emails have gone unanswered again.
“This case has been grinded to a halt soleby because of the defendant’s willful non-compliance and blatant disregard for the discovery process,” lawyers for the boy’s mother wrote in the motion. “NewSpring has provided nothing. As a result, NewSpring has hindered the Plaintiff’s ability to move this action forward.”
The initial suit states surveillance cameras recorded former church volunteer Jacop Hazlett sexually abusing the unnamed child on at least three occasions and recorded other children being sexually abused over the course of several months.
The suit accuses the church of being negligent, failing to properly vet Hazlett and not properly training volunteers regarding sexual abuse. It also alleges battery on the part of Hazlett and the intentional infliction of emotional distress.
The suit claims that once children began to complain about the abuse, the church’s security chief and his team reviewed video surveillance and informed the police department of multiple events of “blatant and flagrant abuse clearly displayed on video.”
Hazlett, 28, was charged in November 2018 with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Investigators say he took a 3-year-old boy into a bathroom on Nov. 25 and then performed oral sex on him before pulling the boy’s pants back up.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.