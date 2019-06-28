Hit or miss storms through the weekend!

By Joey Sovine | June 28, 2019 at 8:40 AM EDT - Updated June 28 at 8:40 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Typical summertime weather across the Lowcountry as we get ready to head into the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine over the next couple of days with a few spotty showers and storms sprinkled in from time to time. Highs will be around 90 degrees today and tomorrow with a hotter temperatures on the way for next week. It looks like a very hot and humid 4th of July week with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower/Storm Possible. High 90.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms Possible. High 90.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower/Storm Possible. High 93.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower/Storm Possible. High 96.

