Hurdles remain, but new Berkeley Co. hospital still scheduled to open in October

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper St. Francis’ hospital in Berkeley County has been under construction for years, but on Friday, the building could be one step closer to a reality.
The state's department of health will be stopping by and could approve the new building as safe to move in to, according to Ken Hill, Roper’s director of construction.
“We’re pretty much complete,” Hill said.
If it gets approved, Roper can move in its equipment and furniture, but patients won’t be able to be seen yet. Two more approvals will be needed over the next few months before that can happen.
The hospital is located right near where 176 meets 17-A in Summerville. Once it opens, it will be home to a 24-hour emergency department, as well as cardiology, maternity, surgery, and therapeutic services.
The building’s design was also made to make finding all those offices easy.
“There's back of the house and front of the house. So, a patient doesn't have to worry about walking into areas where they're not supposed to be,” Hill said. “From the clinical side it’s awesome, because they can move freely about, doing what they need to do, getting to the different resources they need and not interrupt the flow for the patients.”
Those patients will be coming from the growing Summerville and Goose Creek areas of Berkeley County, and it’s why this hospital was built in the first place.
If all goes to plan, the hospital is set to open its doors on October 4. A medical office building has already opened next door. It was the first time Roper St. Francis expanded its medical reach to Berkeley County.
