Ladson man accused of distributing child pornography files

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Ladson man is facing multiple charges related to the possession and distribution of child pornography.
Brian Lee Lidden, 33, has been charged with two counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Glidden was arrested on Thursday with help from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston Police Department, and Mount Pleasant Police Department, all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
