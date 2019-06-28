More young people getting plastic surgery with increase in social media filters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More young people across the country are pursuing plastic surgery to look like their photo filters, researchers say.
Research shows that new applications using photo filters are causing an increase in body dysmorphia.
The more time young people spend using certain apps, the higher the risk that they will consider cosmetic surgery, according to a new study from Boston University. The survey was conducted by Johns Hopkins medical students with 252 participants.
The study included 73 percent women and 53.2 percent who considered themselves caucasian. The average survey age was 24 years old.
Some participants used various social media platforms while others did not.
While the self-esteem scores researched during this survey showed no correlation with social media, and photo filters; the use and acceptance of cosmetic surgery increased in users of SnapChat and Tinder, the study found.
Instagram users also showed an increase in consideration of cosmetic surgery but showed hesitance in following through.
The study found that test results in this possible “Selfie Epidemic” can begin to help doctors, including physicians and psychiatrists, to discuss patient perceptions of cosmetic surgery with users of certain social media platforms.
