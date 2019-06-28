Reward offered for info leading to person of interest in Virginia homicide who may be in S.C.

19-year-old #DashadSageSmith was last seen on November 20, 2012 in the 500 block of West Main Street in Charlottesville before disappearing. #ErikMcFadden, 28, was the last person to have contact with Sage, and has been considered a person of interest. In 2016, the case was reclassified as a homicide. On June 26, 2019, McFadden's mother reported him missing. McFadden has not been seen or heard from by CPD or members of his family since 2012. Please help spread this post so we can finally get answers to help solve this case.