Reward offered for info leading to person of interest in Virginia homicide who may be in S.C.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WCSC) - Police in Charlottesville, Virginia, are searching for a man they call a “critical person of interest” in a 19-year-old’s killing and say he may have ties to South Carolina.
Erik McFadden, 28, was reported missing to authorities in Charlottesville Wednesday, police say. Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward an additional $10,000 is being offered by the City of Charlottesville for information leading to McFadden’s arrest.
He is a person of interest in the death of 19-year-old Dashad “Sage” Smith, who disappeared in 2012, according to a post on the Charlottesville Police Department Facebook page.
Shortly after Smith’s disappearance, police in Charlottesville made contact with McFadden, but he then failed to show up for a scheduled interview with police and reportedly left town. He has not been seen or heard from by Charlottesville Police or even by members of McFadden’s own family since that time, the post states.
Police say McFadden was an acquaintance of Smith, who was last seen on Main Street in Charlottesville on Nov. 20, 2012, at approximately 6:30 p.m. McFadden and Smith planned to meet that evening and what happened after that remains a mystery, investigators say. They believe McFadden was the last person to see Smith and may have vital information about the case.
It has been nearly seven years since McFadden disappeared, but authorities are asking the public to help spread the word about the search.
McFadden attended Lincoln University in Pennsylvania from August 2009 to April 2011. Detectives believe he may have traveled to cities that include Columbia and Lake City in South Carolina; as well as Baltimore, Joppa, Md.; Atlanta, New York City, Rochester and potentially, locations on the west coast.
Anyone with information about McFadden’s disappearance or Smith’s homicide is asked to call Detective Regine Wright at 434-970-3381 or their anonymous Crime Stoppers tipline at 434-977-4000.
