Summerville cuts ribbon on new community center

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s out with the old and in with the new after the ribbon was officially cut at the Rollins Edwards Community Center in Summerville on Friday.
The building, located at 301 North Hickory Street, was previously known as the S.C. National Guard Armory. It sat vacant for many years before the Town of Summerville bought the building in 2014.
“I attended my class reunion here about 20 years ago when it was still the armory,” Carolyn Buscaglia, a Summerville resident, said. “To see it looking as lovely as it does today - it’s just a miracle.”
Now it's a community center after $4.3 million in renovations.
“I am thrilled the town is opening the door to the resources this facility will bring to the community,” Colin Martin, Summerville Town Administrator, said. “A lot of hard work and planning has gone into this. The REC Center will add to the quality of life for the people of Summerville for years to come.”
The 14,000 square foot building features a full-size gymnasium, three multipurpose rooms, a fitness room, wellness center and catering kitchen.
"To me, it culminates what's been going on for a while in the Town of Summerville about having things that are for the community,” Robyn Wittenberg Dudley, a former Summerville resident, said. “And it's named after an individual who… you couldn't pick a better name."
The center was named after Rollins Edwards, a Dorchester County leader and World War II veteran. He passed away in 2017.
The REC Center will officially open for routine operation on July 1.
