Supreme Court decision impacts case of man accused of being connected to Brittanee Drexel

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBF) – The nation’s highest court made a ruling on a case that impacts a man accused of being connected to Brittanee Drexel’s disappearance.
The U.S. Supreme Court made a decision last week that clears the way for an unrelated federal robbery case against Timothy Dashaun Taylor to move forward.
The federal government brought its own charges against Taylor in a 2011 robbery case, even after he already served 18 months probation on state charges.
He was indicted on those federal charges in 2016, but his attorney has called it unconstitutional because of the double jeopardy clause.
Taylor’s sentencing was on hold while the U.S. Supreme Court considered another case, U.S. v. Gamble. It’s similar to Taylor’s in that the defendant claimed he was tried twice for the same crime, once in state court and then in federal.
However, on June 17, the Supreme Court justices declined the appeal, citing what’s known as dual sovereignty doctrine, which says state and federal courts are two different entities, therefore the same case can be tried twice.
Taylor could face 10 to 20 years in prison. A sentencing date hasn’t been set.
Taylor has been connected to Drexel’s disappearance. The teenager vanished 10 years ago while on spring break in Myrtle Beach.
Taquan Brown, a jailhouse informant, told the NBC affiliate in Rochester, N.Y. that he saw Drexel at an abandoned house in McClellanville, two days after she was last seen in Myrtle Beach.
In 2016, the Brown implicated Taylor in Drexel’s disappearance. An FBI agent said Brown told him he witnessed Taylor and others sexually abuse Drexel at a stash house in the McClellanville area.
In a televised interview, Taylor denied any involvement in Drexel’s disappearance.
