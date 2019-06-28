Trident Medical Center moving care for women and children to Summerville

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After nearly four and a half decades, babies will no longer be born at Trident Medical Center.
The hospital is consolidating their women’s and children’s services to the Summerville Medical Center starting on July 9.
On Friday, Trident staff celebrated delivering an estimated 62,000 babies over 44 years, according to Trident Director of Women’s and Children’s Care Nancy Quire.
"It means a lot not only to the community, but to the staff that works here," Quire said. "Most of us have delivered our own children at this hospital, we've helped each other deliver our babies."
Quire has worked at the hospital for more than two decades and delivered two of her children there.
The Summerville facility has already begun expanding to include 30 mother/ baby beds, 12 labor and delivery beds, three triage beds and a 16-bed level-two nursery.
Beth Cook, M.D. the Chief Medical Officer, Chairwoman for obstetrics and Gynecology at Summerville, says it has been a lengthy process.
"We've spent probably the last year to two years anticipating this," Cook said. "We've had a lot of meetings to anticipate accommodating all the new deliveries and the families and the staffing."
The Trident Medical Center plans to convert the second-floor labor and delivery rooms into increased space for heart, lung, brain and orthopedic patients.
