Berkeley County rifle range reopened after community clean up

JAMESTOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A rifle range in Berkeley County reopened on Saturday after it closed earlier this month due to vandalism and excessive trash.
Over 70 volunteers helped clean and pick up litter at the Boggy Head Rifle Range in the Francis Marion National Forest.
The U.S. Forest Service made a post on the Francis Marion and Sumter National Forest Facebook page that thanked the volunteers and to update the park’s condition.
The district ranger for the Francis Marion Forest, Rhea Whalen, said they will close the park again if people continue to litter.
The range has closed at least three times because of litter.
The shooting range has a policy that visitors must pick up their trash and use paper targets only. However, people are bringing TV’s, refrigerators and other items to shoot.
If you see vandalism or trash left while at the park you can call 843-336-2200.
