Clyde Trapp Suffers Torn ACL in Practice

CLEMSON, S.C. –– Following an MRI on Friday, it was confirmed that junior guard Clyde Trapp suffered a torn ACL during practice on Friday, June 28. There is no timetable yet for Trapp’s return. Trapp will not travel with the team to Italy for the World University Games.
“This is tough and unfortunate for Clyde and our team." Head Coach Brad Brownell said in a statement. "Clyde is a very hard worker and was putting together a strong summer. I know he will continue that momentum when he returns to action.”
Trapp averaged 6 points, almost 3 and a half rebounds and over 1 and a half assists per game last season.